Holly Willoughby looks so beautiful with daring new look

When Charlotte Tilbury coined the phrase: "Give a woman the right lipstick and she can conquer the world," she really knew what she was talking about. The perfect lip is something celebrities have been attempting to execute for years – and Holly Willoughby has done just that.

The This Morning star shared a new beauty transformation with fans, leaving them totally astounded at her updated look. In an image shared via social media by her wellness brand Wylde Moon, Holly looked radiant with a bold lip and a striking eyeliner flick.

The mother-of-three wore her platinum blonde locks down loose for the image, leaving her stunning beauty blend to speak for itself. Coupled with her dusty red lipstick hue and sultry cat-eye, a velvety skin tone, a touch of blush and a gently brushed brow completed her deep glamour glow.

The post was captioned: "Eyeliner is for everyone! This month @patsyoneillmakeup shares her years of experience on how to achieve the perfect eyeliner look. From liquid to gel, waterproof to smudged, soak up all Patsy's wisdom and discover her product recommendations to suit all budgets. Click the link in bio for an eyeliner masterclass. #wyldemoon #wyldestyle #eyeliner #makeuphacks."

Fans and friends didn't pause to comment on Holy's new look. "Completely and utterly gorgeous" one said, while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning." A third added: "Perfect," and a fourth noted: " Could you please tell me what the lipstick is? I love that shade!"

Holly usually opts for a natural beauty blend

On Tuesday, Holly reverted to her go-to natural makeup blend as she appeared on our TV screens. She shared her new outfit ready for This Morning's latest episode - sporting a skirt from Reserved and a psychedelic print top from & Other Stories, that came complete with a romantic pussybow at the neck.

As always, Holly's outfit was put together by her stylist Danielle Whiteman. Speaking about the talented professional, the star said: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail."

