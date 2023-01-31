This L'Oreal mascara is flying off shelves after TikTok drama

After TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira did a before-and-after with the L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara, she unleashed a frenzy for the mascara and it's totally flying off shelves! Luckily, it's only $11.99 on Amazon. So what's all the fuss about?

Well, there is a bit of drama, as Mikayla has been accused of using falsies to "enhance" the mascara look. The creator hasn't addressed the accusations or backlash, we wondered if maybe the mascara really is THAT good. Since the viral TikTok, people have been rushing to purchase it to test it out for themselves.

This L'Oreal mascara sets itself apart because it requires a two-step application process. First, you add the initial coat with the curved side of the wand, then you go in for a second coat by flipping the wand to the side and use the hook-comb to separate your lashes for volume and intensity.

Mikayla concluded her review by saying: "I am speechless and I'm not sure anyone's gonna ever be able to compete with this mascara." Bold words? But Mikayla, TikTok's most followed beauty guru, would certainly know. You're just going to have to try it for yourself!

