﻿
12 Photos | Beauty

Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Christmas

See the ladies who've rocked red flawlessly

...
Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Christmas
You're reading

Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Christmas

1/12
Next

Exclusive: The unique way Stacey Solomon is celebrating Rex's first Christmas
meghan-cirque
1/12

It's undeniable that red lips are utterly classic. It's a beauty trend that's just never gone out of fashion and the royals have only proved this year after year. Here we chart our favourite royal red-lipped moments. From Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in neon Scarlett and Queen Letizia in deep burgundy - it's all the beauty inspiration you need for Christmas...

Duchess of Sussex

Could the Duchess of Sussex look any more festive? Meghan rocked a berry-hued red lipstick and a midnight blue sequin Roland Mouret dress to watch a Cirque du Soleil performance, when she was pregnant with baby Archie. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and a pop of highlighter across her cheeks, she looks absolutely glowing.

READ: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

Princess Eugenie wearing red lipstick
2/12

Princess Eugenie

In November 2017, Princess Eugenie wore a previously never-seen-before-on-her vibrant red lip to a Louis Vuitton event in London's Mayfair. We love how it looks with her wintery floral tea dress.

WATCH: 15 royal fashion hacks Duchesses Kate and Meghan swear by

max
3/12

Queen Maxima

Proving you don't have to go bright to rock the trend, Queen Maxima sported a glossy, red-pink rose colour during a gala dinner for the wedding of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy back in 2012. We like her subtle take on the look. 

Meghan Markle wearing red lipstick
4/12

Duchess of Sussex

Pre-Prince Harry, Meghan never shied away from experimenting with beauty looks and we can see why. No matter what she went for, she always dazzled and this burnt red lipstick look in 2016 was no exception. 

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing red lipstick
5/12

Lady Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, looked utterly gorgeous while attending the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Milan in 2017. Elevating her look further, she paired the hue with killer feline flicks. 

Queen Letizia wearing red lipstick
6/12

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia has proven thoroughout the years that she suits all shades of red but this metallic oxblood is definiely our favourite on her. Paired with those bronze-brown smoky eyes, the look is total perfection, right?

Princess Beatrice wearing red lipstick
7/12

Princess Beatrice

It would be fair to say that Princess Beatrice is a royal who's not afraid of experimenting with her look and we love seeing when she tries something new. Picking a shade of pillar-box red that complimented her auburn hair perfectly, the Princess received praise for her Old Hollywood makeup look when she stepped out at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in 2015. She should wear this more often, don't you think?

Charlotte Casiraghi wearing red lipstick
8/12

Charlotte Casiraghi

You can always rely on Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, for #beautygoals. She was once quoted as saying her go-to look is “red lips and a bit of black around the eyes” and we can totally see why.

Princess Charlene wearing red lipstick
9/12

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco always swaps between red and nude lips and we can see why - she suits both amazingly well. In the past, she's sported neon red, dark cherry and pretty rose and always pulled the look off flawlessly.

Queen Maxima wearing red lipstick
10/12

Queen Maxima

Back in 2004, Queen Maxima proved she looks amazing in opaque colour too when she sported this terracotta hue. Love. 

BEAUTY: When royals go glam! Party beauty looks from Kate, Meghan, Charlene and MORE

Queen Letizia wearing red lipstick
11/12

Queen Letizia

We love this vintage look of Queen Letizia's. Barrel curls, a side-parting, classic red lips and retro jewellery = a big yes from us.

READ MORE: 12 royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses 

Meghan Markle wearing red lipstick
12/12

Duchess of Sussex

Whipping out the colour once again, Meghan wowed fans again in 2016 when she went for a swipe of vibrant red during the Suits press tour. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...