Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Christmas

It's undeniable that red lips are utterly classic. It's a beauty trend that's just never gone out of fashion and the royals have only proved this year after year. Here we chart our favourite royal red-lipped moments. From Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in neon Scarlett and Queen Letizia in deep burgundy - it's all the beauty inspiration you need for Christmas...
Duchess of Sussex
Could the Duchess of Sussex look any more festive? Meghan rocked a berry-hued red lipstick and a midnight blue sequin Roland Mouret dress to watch a Cirque du Soleil performance, when she was pregnant with baby Archie. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and a pop of highlighter across her cheeks, she looks absolutely glowing.
