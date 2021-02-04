Royals with red lips! All the Valentine's Day beauty inspiration you need

A bold red lip is an easy (and low-maintenance) way to elevate your lockdown Valentine's Day look – and who better to take inspiration from than these glamorous royal ladies?
Although the royal family often stick to more natural shades, there have been occasions they have wowed with a more daring colour. We may not be able to pair our bold lips with the same show-stopping dresses as them, but we can at least nail our beauty look!
From Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in deep scarlett, take a look at our favourite royal red-lipped moments for your Valentine's Day beauty inspiration...
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia has proven throughout the years that she suits all shades of red but this metallic oxblood is definitely our favourite on her. Paired with those bronze-brown smoky eyes, the look is total perfection, right?
