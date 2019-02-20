Watch Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney and other celebrity guests arrive at Meghan Markle's New York baby shower So exciting!

It's an exciting day for the heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex, as her closest friends and family arrive at The Mark Hotel in New York for her baby shower. The Duchess is joined by special guests including stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney, A-lister Amal Clooney, Pilates instructor Taryn Toomey, former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and American TV presenter Gayle King - who have a royally great day ahead of them. Meghan arrived in New York last week, and we've been watching the excitement build as plans were put into place for the occasion, including the delivery of party favours, a baby crib and even a candy floss machine! According to Tatler, the friends will celebrate in the hotel's penthouse suite, which is spread over two floors and offers stunning views over Central Park.

WATCH: Celebrity guests arrive at Meghan Markle's baby shower