Exclusive: Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams welcomes second baby – see the adorable photo Congratulations!

Congratulations to Amy Williams and her husband Craig Ham! The couple have welcomed their second child – a baby boy who arrived at 7:37 am on Monday 10 June, weighing 9lb 4oz. "We are so happy, and Oscar adores his little brother," Amy said, while also sharing THIS gorgeous photo.

The Olympic medallist, who won gold for the skeleton bob at the 2010 winter games, announced her pregnancy back in January. The doting mum to two-year-old Oscar told HELLO! magazine: "We are extremely lucky and very excited to say that Oscar will be getting a new baby brother or sister in the summer month of June.... the first three months haven't been the easiest but I'm now feeling great as the new year starts and I'm continuing with my personal training qualifications to become a PT."

In another HELLO! exclusive, Amy, 36, opened up about her experience of parenting, saying: "Oscar is the most important thing. My aim is to bring up this really happy child, make sure he is good person and gets to live his own dreams."

MORE: Katherine Jenkins' never-before-seen wedding photo is breathtaking

On whether she would want her little boy to follow in her daring footsteps, she said: "As a mum you want to wrap them up in cotton wool, but I wouldn't be able to say no because I'd be a hypocrite. I've gone off and done these crazy things, so I will fully support whatever Oscar wants to do as long as he has a passion for something – even if I do have my heart in my mouth."

Amy and Craig have an older son Oscar

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks concern after sharing this photo of her home

Amy and her husband Craig married in August 2015 following an 18-month relationship. They tied the knot in a romantic church ceremony in the village where the Olympic star was raised. The couple met on Tinder and were engaged after 12 weeks; Amy previously said she knew within just two weeks that the army officer was the one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.