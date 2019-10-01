Lucy Mecklenburgh bares her blossoming baby bump in new bikini photo The 28-year-old is expecting her first baby with fiancé Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh is bumping along nicely! The 28-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas, took to Instagram this week to show off her blossoming baby bump, posting a photo on Instagram that showed her posing on a beach in a red bikini. Alongside the image, she simply wrote: "Dear body, You are incredible!" Fans and famous friends were quick to praise the image, with both Lydia Bright – who is due to give birth to her first baby in the same week as Lucy – and Millie Mackintosh sharing three love heart emojis. Strictly star Cath Tyldesley added: "Beautiful momma xxxx."

Lucy Mecklenburgh proudly showed off her baby bump in a bikini photo

Responding to her followers in the post, Lucy also revealed she has been yearning for certain foods during her pregnancy. When one fan asked: "Have you had any cravings yet? Mine was pizza, I had 39 pizzas!" Lucy replied: "Just beige foods really!! X."

MORE: Strictly's Michelle Visage looks UNRECOGNISABLE in throwback photo

It comes after Lucy and Ryan took to social media at the weekend to share the gender of their child. A sweet video shows the moment the couple found out they are expecting a baby boy – and 35-year-old Ryan’s reaction is priceless! The former Coronation Street actor – who is already a father to 10-year-old Scarlett – can be seen punching the air and happily shouting, "It's a boy." Stunned Lucy, meanwhile, responds: "I can't believe it! I knew it was. I knew, I knew, I knew," as Ryan sheds a tear and kisses Lucy's tummy. "I can't get my head around it," smiles the mum-to-be.

Lucy and Ryan announced the news of her pregnancy in August

Former TOWIE star Lucy announced her pregnancy in August, and since then has been inspiring followers with her body-positive Instagram posts. She previously shared a snap of her growing bump, telling her fans: "Although trying to keep this under wraps, especially whilst on holiday, really wasn’t easy, I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with and embrace my new, ever-changing, ever-expanding body. I’m in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human! I was worried with how big I got very quickly. For the first time, I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.