You can now buy Harry Potter loungewear for kids We want these in adult sizes!

The thrill of Harry Potter still hasn’t worn off, and if you’ve passed your appreciation onto your children you’ll be pleased to know that high street store Boden has a gorgeous kidswear collection based on J.K.Rowling’s novels - and the loungewear is just what your little ones will want to be wearing at home.

With the country currently isolating indoors during the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been shopping for loungewear more than ever before - in fact, some stores have seen sales double in recent weeks. However, getting the kids to ditch their favourite outfits for something more comfortable (and washable) can be easier said than done.

However, we think we’ve found the secret in this new Harry Potter collab. The 81-piece collection has been designed in-house by the Mini Boden design team in partnership with Warner Bros, and each piece features unique magical details and print - and we guarantee you’ve never seen anything like it on the high street before. Whether it's the classic Weasley jumper, a Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans t-shirt or a sequin glasses sweatshirt, the hard part is going to be choosing what to order.

It runs from newborn through to age 16, so all kids can find something they love - and we might even try to squeeze into some of these ourselves...

Potter hoodie, £35, Boden

Sequin joggers, £26, Boden

Harry Potter knitted jumper, from £32, Boden

Bertie Bott's t-shirt, from £18, Boden

Harry Potter short pyjamas, from £22, Boden

Harry sequin sweatshirt, from £28, Boden

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.