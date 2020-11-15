Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside huge kitchen as she addresses important message The Hollywood star is spending the pandemic with Kurt Russell and her children

Goldie Hawn has an incredible home in the mountains where she has been spending the pandemic with her family.

And over the weekend, the First Wives Club star shared a glimpse inside her property as she addressed fans on Instagram.

Goldie posted footage of herself sitting inside her monochrome kitchen while holding her dog, as she opened up about the importance of kindness to mark Friday's World Kindness Day.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn shares important message with her fans

The mother-of-three said: "One of the things that we wonder are what are the causes of happiness? And right now, I would say that kindness is one of them.

"If you are kind to someone, they are kind to you. And actually, that promotes more happiness in you and them. So, have a wonderfully kind day, and make sure you are kind to someone."

The Hollywood star inside her monochrome kitchen at her family home

The award-winning actress has been enjoying spending quality time with her loved ones during the pandemic, and opened up about the memories they are making together in an interview with InStyle over the summer.

Goldie said that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family".

The award-winning star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

Goldie and partner Kurt Russell have been spending the pandemic in the mountains

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate."

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February.

The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

The celebrity couple have been going out for 37 years

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

