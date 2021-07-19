David Beckham is a devoted family man – and that, of course, extends to his three dogs, Sage, Fig and Olive. Nevertheless, the former footballer managed to divide his followers at the weekend with a surprising video shared on social media.

The clip showed David, 46, feeding his dogs directly from his own mouth as he showcased their training. The star could be seen holding a piece of food in his mouth as he finished up his breakfast in the sunshine. Both Sage and Fig were then allowed to take the snack from David's lips.

Fans were split in their responses; while some were seriously impressed by the dogs' obedience, others were a little put off. "David Beckham feeding his dogs from his mouth is too much," one wrote. "I can only imagine where they have been licking!"

But another argued, "People need to chill. This is such a cute video, how can you not see that?!"

It comes after David debuted a bold new look last week having dyed his hair peroxide blonde. He shared a snapshot showing him posing with sons Romeo and Cruz, which he captioned: "Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's by the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst @joshwoodcolour @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the snapshot – as was wife Victoria Beckham as she delivered her verdict. "Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!! @joshwoodcolour x," she wrote.

The couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, who is currently living in Los Angeles, also loved it, and commented: "Looks so cool."

David's bold new style might have proved a hit with his followers but it seems the look is only temporary. He later wrote in his comments section: "Don't worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

