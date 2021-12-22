Stacey Solomon shares adorable photo of baby Rose as she poses question for fans Loose Women star Stacey is a doting mum-of-three

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the cutest pre-Christmas photo of her baby daughter Rose, and she revealed it marked a special milestone – as well as prompting her to ask her followers a question about her children!

The mum-of-four shared an image of little Rose all bundled up in white, covered by a blanket with a penguin print that had her name embroidered on it along with a sweet penguin design.

The little girl, who also wore a matching white cap, slept peacefully and Stacey captioned the image: "Good Morning" before going on to write: "I know it's the afternoon but I'm making myself feel better by pretending it's still the morning."

She continued: "Happy Wednesday everyone. Hope you have a lovely day. The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! [Stacey's eldest son Zachary, 13]. At first she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"

Stacey finished by revealing that the day was special for her daughter, adding: "I can't believe she's 11 weeks old already, time is flying."

As well as Rose, the presenter and author shares two-year-old Rex with her fiancé, actor Joe Swash, and is a proud mum to sons Zachary and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

A few days ago, the family celebrated another very special milestone as Rose was able to meet Stacey's grandmother for the first time – on her birthday, no less.

The former X Factor star shared several moments from their meeting to her Instagram Stories, including a touching glimpse of Rose giggling as she sat in her great-grandmother's arms.

Stacey captioned the image with an emotional message writing: "Great Grandma. When Grandma Met Rose. Happy 93rd Birthday Grandma."

"Seeing you on your birthday and Rose being able to meet you for the first time on your special day was just the best..."

