Helen George shares rare photos of daughter Wren during special day out The star is a doting mum-of-two

Call the Midwife star Helen George took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend to share a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life.

The actress posted a series of snaps from a day out to Warwick Castle, and in one, her eldest daughter Wren Ivy, four, could be seen walking towards a dragon character for a hug.

In a second photo, the little girl beamed at the camera as she held onto a large sword.

In another picture, the little girl – who wore a sweet pink jumper with white trousers – walked alongside a woman in costume, who appeared enchanted by her conversation with her new little friend. "New best mate princess Pearl," mum-of-two Helen captioned it.

The star and her former co-star and partner Jack Ashton share two daughters, having welcomed their youngest child Lark in November 2021.

The couple met during filming of the BBC medical show, which they have both since left, and now live together with their children in their East End home.

Helen's daughter Wren had a lovely day out

Last month, the 39-year-old shared another sweet moment with Wren – this time for charity, as the youngster posed for an adorable photo in honour of Red Nose Day.

In the shot, Wren donned a large red nose that seemed to be shaped like an animal and also wore a matching red cardigan and polka-dot skirt with a pair of maroon tights. Her top was a delightful contrast to the colour scheme, in shades of bright orange and pink.

Captioning her photo, Helen used the official Red Nose Day tagline, writing: "Funny is power."

The star is a proud mum-of-two

The picture also showed off how stunning their family home is as Wren stood in the living room, which featured a striking design with a chocolate herringbone floor and large wooden cupboard.

It was Helen's wallpaper that really stole the show, however, with the vivid design featuring many forest animals such as deer, squirrels and owls as well as fern fronds and mushrooms.

