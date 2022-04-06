Strictly's Dianne Buswell surprises fans with adorable baby niece photo

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has delighted fans with an adorable baby picture during a romantic getaway with boyfriend Joe Sugg. The dancer took to social media to share the incredibly cute snap as she enjoyed some time off in the beautiful Suffolk countryside.

Dianne was pictured spending time with Joe's niece Ottilie, the daughter of social media sensation Zoe Sugg, in a colourful room at the Wilderness Reserve featuring tangerine orange walls, animal wall art and geometric bed linens. The 32-year-old looked relaxed in some blue jeans with a red heart print and a beige off-the-shoulder top, letting her signature red hair cascade down her shoulders.

Ottilie, who is six months old, looked adorable in an orange and yellow daisy print co-ord.

Dianne was on 'Auntie' duty with baby Ottilie

Dianne shared the sweet post on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "When funcle Joe is not around funtie Dot has it covered. Also, I wish we were the same size as I would totally wear that outfit," with a heart-eyes emoji.

The couple have been together since 2018

Fans and friends were bowled over by the wholesome image. "Aww this is adorable!" commented one follower, while another added: "Omg so cute!! Besties." A third penned: "This is such a beautiful picture," while a fourth agreed, saying: "This is the cutest thing!!! Pair of besties hanging out."

Dianne and Joe recently returned from holiday in Western Australia

Dianne and Joe have been together since 2018 and met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. The couple recently returned from a holiday in Australia, Dianne's home country, where they spent time with family and friends in Perth.

The trip even sparked engagement rumours, causing fans to go wild. Joe shared a peek at their trip to Western Australia, posting a series of loved-up photos of the couple and her family exploring the lush greenery. Joe also shared a snap of his left hand and although there was no ring on his finger, it left his followers convinced a proposal could be happening soon.