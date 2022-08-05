Chrissy Teigen shows off blossoming baby bump in sweet snaps taken by son Miles The TV star is expecting her third child

Chrissy Teigen showed off her blossoming baby bump in a series of adorable photos captured by her four-year-old son Miles.

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-two shared three hilarious lopsided photos starring her mother Vilailuck and her six-year-old daughter Luna. Posing on the street, the trio appeared to be in high spirits as they made the peace 'V' sign.

In the third and final photograph, Chrissy's baby bump could be seen peeping out above her denim shorts. She teamed her denimwear with a flouncy white shirt, flatform sandals and a black crossover handbag.

She captioned her post: "Photos by miles".

Chrissy's son Miles went behind the camera

Chrissy's fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on little Miles, with one writing: "He did a great job! Keep going Miles", whilst a second penned: "Love how the dinosaurs are perfectly in frame" and a third chimed: "Out of focus but still sooooooo good".

The model's bump was partially visible above her shorts

Other fans were quick to congratulate the 36-year-old on her joyous baby news, with one remarking: "I am so happy for you both. You will never know this but kinda made my day such a cute family so happy for you all that soon another little person will be joining you."

The heartwarming snaps come after Chrissy announced her exciting pregnancy news with husband John Legend on Thursday evening. Taking to Instagram, the former model shared a gorgeous mirror selfie giving centre stage to her baby bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way", she wrote.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy news via Instagram

The soon-to-be mom-of-three admitted: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

The couple's happy news comes after Chrissy suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020. The star tragically lost her baby boy Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy after being hospitalised with excessive bleeding.

The duo tied the knot in 2013

At the time she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

