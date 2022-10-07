Will Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a third baby? Royal couple's thoughts revealed The Sussexes share children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two young children, Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, two, and raise their children at their Montecito home in California.

Many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, said on the issue - will we see a new baby Sussex in the future?

In a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times website, Allison P. Davis revealed that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days. With their son now at nursery, we wonder if the royal couple are thinking about expanding their brood?

Doting dad Harry has previously expressed his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he has.

Back in July 2019, the son of Prince Charles interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

The christening of baby Archie Harrison

Jane then replied, laughing: "Not too many!" about the size of his brood.

The Prince assured her: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Meghan and Harry with Archie as a baby

So, if Harry is still of the same view, and if Meghan is on the same page as her husband, we won't be seeing any more Sussex babies in the future.

Harry's cousin Zara Tindall also welcomed a baby in 2021, her third child Lucas Philip, and her husband Mike revealed how their family is now complete too.

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet (Photography: Misan Harriman)

Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast after Lucas' birth, Mike told listeners how he felt after his new son arrived. He revealed: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

Harry and Meghan shared news of Lilibet's arrival on their website, writing: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

