Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona makes rare comment on motherhood

Rebel Wilson surprised fans in November when she announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate.

Now, her girlfriend Ramona Agruma has opened up about how "life-changing" the experience of becoming a mom has been, admitting she and Rebel have had an "amazing" time adjusting to motherhood.

"You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself," she revealed on The Morning Show on Thursday. "Before I was like, 'I should go have a massage,' but now I just want to spend time with her."

She added. "You don't know what it's going to be like until you experience it. It's been life-changing, in a good way."

Rebel shared her happy news earlier this month, announcing Royce's birth with a heartfelt post on Instagram, which included a gorgeous photo of her newborn.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she began. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!

Royce was born via surrogate in November

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

Rebel added: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Rebel announced her relationship with Ramona in June

Rebel has previously opened up about her desire to start a family and once revealed that she froze her eggs as a "backup plan".

"Career women now have options," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019. "I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

