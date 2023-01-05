How Stacey Solomon's sister let her baby's gender slip

Congratulations are in order for Stacey Solomon who is pregnant with her fifth child! The ITV star is expecting another youngster to join her ever-growing clan whom she raises with husband Joe Swash. Yet did you know, during her third pregnancy with her son Rex, Stacey encountered a mishap regarding the gender reveal of her baby?

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children

The couple were keen to keep Rex's gender a secret for as long as possible, yet Stacey's sister Jemma Solomon accidentally seemed to reveal the baby's gender online when she congratulated the Loose Women panellist on the birth of her third child.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon possibly let's slip baby's gender

Loading the player...

Jemma, who is a paediatric nurse, was quick to comment on the radiant snap that announced the baby's birth, revealing that she couldn't wait to meet her nephew. However, she quickly realised her mistake and deleted the comment, but not before fans had already clocked it.

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

And she wasn't the only one that unintentionally referred to the baby as 'him'. Close friend and former Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts, who attended the star's baby shower last month, also commented on the snap, writing: "Ahhhhh. Love you Stace and Joe!!! Can't wait to meet him." The sweet message was followed by several heart emojis.

Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma Solomon accidentally leaked the star's happy baby news

Following several leaks, new dad Joe Swash took to Instagram on Friday morning to confirm their secret, writing alongside a black and white picture of him kissing his baby's foot: "Good morning son xxxxx".

Stacey and Joe are expecting another baby in the new year

Fans are now keen to know the gender of Stacey's fifth child and have been sharing their love and support for the star via Instagram. Under one pregnancy post, Love Island star Molly-Mae commented: "OMG OMG !!!!!! How amazing !!!!" while close friend Mrs Hinch wrote: "Magical and so beautiful."

READ: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

Singer Talia Mar added: "You were just made to be a mum and it makes me so happy to know another lil baby will get to have you guys as a family."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.