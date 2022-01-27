27 best Valentine's Day gifts for kids, from toddlers to teens

Karen Silas
Shop the best children's Valentine's gifts for kids at Macy's, Target and more. We found cute Valentines to shop online for your children and grandkids, whether they're toddlers or teens, from fun DIY presents to sweet heart-themed gifts.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s time to start thinking about what to get the little sweethearts in your life!
Whether you’re wondering what to get your kids, nieces or nephews for Valentine's day, or looking for something to send to the grandkids to show your love, you’ll appreciate our edit of the best Valentine's gifts for kids.
We've searched far and wide for the best Valentine’s gifts for toddlers, school kids and teens, from DIY presents to cute heart-themed surprises and sweet treats. Shop great Valentine's Day gifts at Macy's, Target and more...
Cute Valentine's gift ideas for kids - DIY crafts
AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'TODDLER VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT'
Melissa & Doug Butterfly and Heart Wooden Stamp Set, $8.79, Amazon
KID MADE MODERN Valentine's Craft Collection, $16.99, Nordstrom
Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit, $9.99, Walmart
Valentine's gift ideas for kids - Books & toys
Gund Teddy Bear, $20, Amazon
, Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise Color Change Bubbly Surprise, age 4 and up, $29.99, Macy's
GUND Baby Interactive Kissy The Penguin for babies, $39.99, Amazon
Eimmie doll, with kids' size headband &sunglasses, age 3+, $29.99, Macy's
FAO Schwarz Retriever Puppy Dog Plush Toy, was $29.99 now $17.99, Macy's
Valentine's candy for kids
Valentine Variety Tackle Box, $28, Dylan's Candy Bar
Disney heart box of chocolates, pack of 2, $9.93, Amazon
Batman Valentine Heart tin with chocolates, $24.99, Macy's
Sweethearts Valentine's Heart Candies Bag, $2.99, Target
Jelly Belly Valentine's Day Love Beans Box, $4.99, Target
Valentine's fashion gifts for kids
7 ate 9 Apparel Dinosaur Happy Valentine's shirt, from 6 mos to adult sizes, $20.47, Amazon
Hatley Scattered Heart Rain Boots, $43, Childsplay Clothing
Gender Neutral Valentines PJs, more prints, $29.99, Old Navy
Valentine PJs for babies, was $19 now $12.97, Nordstrom Rack
Skechers Kids Sport Lighted shoes, $44.95, Zappos
Valentine's Day gifts for teen boys & girls
AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'VALENTINE GIFTS FOR TEEN BOYS'
'Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming' Novelty Socks, $10.99, Amazon
"Selfie Queen" Valentine Candy and Socks Gift, $14.99, Amazon
Moodibars Chocolate Candy - Variety Pack of 18, $15, Amazon
Silver Heart Mixed Cord Choker Necklaces, 5 Pack, was $14.99 now $8.99, Claire's
AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'VALENTINE GIFTS FOR TEEN GIRLS'
Handmade Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set, was $26.99 now $13.59, Amazon
Three pack bracelets, $9.99, H&M
Teen Scene for Boys Valentine Gift Basket $82.24, Etsy
Pebbled Faux Leather Baguette Bag, was $27.99 now $19.59, Forever 21
