best valentines day gifts for kids toddlers teens 2022

27 best Valentine's Day gifts for kids, from toddlers to teens

Show you care with fun DIY presents, cute heart-themed surprises and sweet treats

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s time to start thinking about what to get the little sweethearts in your life!

Whether you’re wondering what to get your kids, nieces or nephews for Valentine's day, or looking for something to send to the grandkids to show your love, you’ll appreciate our edit of the best Valentine's gifts for kids.

We've searched far and wide for the best Valentine’s gifts for toddlers, school kids and teens, from DIY presents to cute heart-themed surprises and sweet treats. Shop great Valentine's Day gifts at Macy's, Target and more...

Cute Valentine's gift ideas for kids - DIY crafts

best valentines day gifts for kids stamp kit amazon

Melissa & Doug Butterfly and Heart Wooden Stamp Set, Amazon

best valentines day gift for kids diy supplies kit

KID MADE MODERN Valentine's Craft Collection, $16.99, Nordstrom

best valentines day gift for kids diy make heart box kit

Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit, , Walmart

Valentine's gift ideas for kids - Books & toys

best valentines day gifts for kids teddy bear

Gund Teddy Bear, $20, Amazon

best valentines gift books for little kids amazon

TOP-RATED: Harvey The Heart Had Too Many Farts, ages 4-7, $11.53, Amazon

best valentines day gift for kids lol surprise

L.O.L. Surprise Color Change Bubbly Surprise, age 4 and up, $29.99, Macy's

kissy-penguin-best-valentines-gifts-for-kids

GUND Baby Interactive Kissy The Penguin for babies, $39.99, Amazon

best valentines day gift for kids heart doll macys

Eimmie doll, with kids' size headband &sunglasses, age 3+, $29.99, Macy's

best valentines gift stuffed animals at macys

FAO Schwarz Retriever Puppy Dog Plush Toy, was $29.99 now $17.99, Macy's

Valentine's candy for kids

best valentines day gifts for kids candy dylans candy bar

Valentine Variety Tackle Box, $28, Dylan's Candy Bar

best valentines day gift for kids heart shaped box of chocolate disney

Disney heart box of chocolates, pack of 2, $9.93, Amazon

best valetines day gifts for kids boys superhero batman

Batman Valentine Heart tin with chocolates, $24.99, Macy's

best valentines day gift for kids sweetheart message hearts

Sweethearts Valentine's Heart Candies Bag, $2.99, Target

best valentines day gift for kids jelly belly

Jelly Belly Valentine's Day Love Beans Box, $4.99, Target

Valentine's fashion gifts for kids

best valentines day gift for kids boys shirt amazon

7 ate 9 Apparel Dinosaur Happy Valentine's shirt, from 6 mos to adult sizes, $20.47, Amazon

valentines day gifts for kids childsplay boots

Hatley Scattered Heart Rain Boots, $43, Childsplay Clothing

best valentines day gift for kids heart pjs

Gender Neutral Valentines PJs, more prints, $29.99, Old Navy

best valentines gifts for babies heart pjs nordstrom

Valentine PJs for babies, was $19 now $12.97, Nordstrom Rack

best valentines day gifts for kids heart light up sole shoes

Skechers Kids Sport Lighted shoes, $44.95, Zappos

Valentine's Day gifts for teen boys & girls

best valentines day gifts for teen boys amazon socks

'Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming' Novelty Socks, $10.99, Amazon

best valentine gift basket for kids teen girl-z

"Selfie Queen" Valentine Candy and Socks Gift, $14.99, Amazon

best valentine day gift for kids teen candy moodibar

Moodibars Chocolate Candy - Variety Pack of 18, $15, Amazon

best valentines gifts for kids tweens teens jewelry claires

Silver Heart Mixed Cord Choker Necklaces, 5 Pack, was $14.99 now $8.99, Claire's

best gift ideas for teen girls valentines day amazon

Handmade Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set, was $26.99 now $13.59, Amazon

best valentines day gift for kids teen boys bracelet

Three pack bracelets, $9.99, H&M

best valentines gifts for kids teen boy etsy

 Teen Scene for Boys Valentine Gift Basket  $82.24, Etsy

best valentines day gift for kids teens fashion bag

Pebbled Faux Leather Baguette Bag, was $27.99 now $19.59, Forever 21

