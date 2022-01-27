27 best Valentine's Day gifts for kids, from toddlers to teens

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s time to start thinking about what to get the little sweethearts in your life!

RELATED: 25+ best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day starting from $15

Whether you’re wondering what to get your kids, nieces or nephews for Valentine's day, or looking for something to send to the grandkids to show your love, you’ll appreciate our edit of the best Valentine's gifts for kids.

MORE: Cool tech gifts for teens and tweens

We've searched far and wide for the best Valentine’s gifts for toddlers, school kids and teens, from DIY presents to cute heart-themed surprises and sweet treats. Shop great Valentine's Day gifts at Macy's, Target and more...

Cute Valentine's gift ideas for kids - DIY crafts

AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'TODDLER VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT'

Melissa & Doug Butterfly and Heart Wooden Stamp Set, $8.79, Amazon

KID MADE MODERN Valentine's Craft Collection, $16.99, Nordstrom

Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit, $9.99, Walmart

Valentine's gift ideas for kids - Books & toys

Gund Teddy Bear, $20, Amazon

TOP-RATED: Harvey The Heart Had Too Many Farts, ages 4-7, $11.53, Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise Color Change Bubbly Surprise, age 4 and up, $29.99, Macy's

GUND Baby Interactive Kissy The Penguin for babies, $39.99, Amazon

Eimmie doll, with kids' size headband &sunglasses, age 3+, $29.99, Macy's

FAO Schwarz Retriever Puppy Dog Plush Toy, was $29.99 now $17.99, Macy's

Valentine's candy for kids

Valentine Variety Tackle Box, $28, Dylan's Candy Bar

Disney heart box of chocolates, pack of 2, $9.93, Amazon

Batman Valentine Heart tin with chocolates, $24.99, Macy's

Sweethearts Valentine's Heart Candies Bag, $2.99, Target

Jelly Belly Valentine's Day Love Beans Box, $4.99, Target

Valentine's fashion gifts for kids

7 ate 9 Apparel Dinosaur Happy Valentine's shirt, from 6 mos to adult sizes, $20.47, Amazon

Hatley Scattered Heart Rain Boots, $43, Childsplay Clothing

Gender Neutral Valentines PJs, more prints, $29.99, Old Navy

Valentine PJs for babies, was $19 now $12.97, Nordstrom Rack

Skechers Kids Sport Lighted shoes, $44.95, Zappos

Valentine's Day gifts for teen boys & girls

AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'VALENTINE GIFTS FOR TEEN BOYS'

'Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming' Novelty Socks, $10.99, Amazon

"Selfie Queen" Valentine Candy and Socks Gift, $14.99, Amazon

Moodibars Chocolate Candy - Variety Pack of 18, $15, Amazon

Silver Heart Mixed Cord Choker Necklaces, 5 Pack, was $14.99 now $8.99, Claire's

AMAZON'S CHOICE FOR 'VALENTINE GIFTS FOR TEEN GIRLS'

Handmade Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set, was $26.99 now $13.59, Amazon

Three pack bracelets, $9.99, H&M

Teen Scene for Boys Valentine Gift Basket $82.24, Etsy

Pebbled Faux Leather Baguette Bag, was $27.99 now $19.59, Forever 21

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.