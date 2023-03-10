Geri Horner and husband Christian's rare comments about their blended family of five The Spice Girls singer is a doting mum and stepmother

Spice Girls star Geri Horner and her Red Bull Racing boss husband Christian Horner have given a rare interview together, revealing details about their home life with their three children.

The couple, who have been married for seven years, share son Monty, age six, as well as Geri's daughter Bluebell, 16, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, from his previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Geri and Christian revealed that they split their time between Highgate in north London - where Bluebell and Monty attend school - and their country home in Oxfordshire, while Olivia stays with them on weekend when Christian is not at a Formula One race.

Christian opened up about his former wife, explaining: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

Geri with her step-daughter Olivia

In a sweet anecdote, the publication revealed how Geri sings Love Is the Only Light to her son Monty as part of his bedtime routine. We imagine Geri often reads her son some of her own books at bedtime, too.

Geri is known for her passion for writing children's books, and the star signed a new book deal in 2022. Her new children's book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, is due for release in October this year.

Geri with Bluebell, Monty and Olivia

The singer previously opened up to HELLO! when she was 45 about her family set up, telling us: "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

Geri with her husband Christian

On whether she might consider having more children, Geri divulged: "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have.”

