Gordon Ramsay reacts as son Oscar stumbles in adorable video

Winter is well and truly upon us, and to make the most of the weather some of Gordon Ramsay's children went out ice-skating, including three-year-old Oscar.

In a clip uploaded by sister Holly, the youngster tried out the ice for the first time as he steadied himself on his skates while gripping onto her hand. Holly guided him as they took their first movements, with little Oscar having a small stumble, but thankfully catching himself instead of tumbling down. Both brother and sister in union went: "Oooohhh."

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay has small stumble while ice skating

Doting father Gordon was quick to react to the cute clip, giving it a like.

Holly had an equally as sweet caption for the occasion, as she joked: "Hmm who knew ice skating was so slippery!!" and added an ice skate and snowflake emoji.

Oscar had been dressed well to tackle the cold weather, wearing a black puffer jacket that he also added a yellow hat to.

Fans were beside themselves with the sweet clip, as one enthused: "You can skate little man, better than I can," and a second added: "Aw, bless him."

Oscar headed out with his sister

A third shared: "Well done Oscar for the ice skating. Must have been fun to go out on the ice. I hope you enjoyed yourself," and a fourth penned: "You are so cute little man. It will take a while but once you practice you will be skating circles around your mom and dad and sisters and brother in no time!"

Holly and sister Tilly, who run Oscar's social media account often share photos of their baby brother, and earlier this year, Holly delighted her followers with a sweet snap of the youngster.

In the photo, Oscar looked so much like his dad as he rocked white and black trousers and a green sweatshirt with trainers.

He glanced to one side with a wry expression similar to his dad's, and most adorable of all, wore Holly's stylish red handbag over his shoulder.

