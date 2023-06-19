Mindy Kaling shares rare photos of kids in touching tribute

The Sex Lives of College Girls alum is yet to reveal the identity of her children’s father

In a touching Father's Day tribute, Mindy Kaling, 44, shared heartfelt words and rare photos of her children, Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2, on Instagram.

The actress expressed her gratitude for her own father and highlighted the special bond he shares with her little ones.

"My dad shows up," Mindy wrote in the caption alongside the adorable pictures. "He was the one who drove me from the hospital after both my kids were born... He comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school."

The Sex Lives of College Girls alum continued to share heartwarming anecdotes, including her father's willingness to partake in her children's "insane plans" like spinning Grandpa around in a round chair.

She marveled at how her love for her dad deepened when he became a grandfather, acknowledging that it is a role he was meant to play.

The caption was accompanied by a rare snapshot capturing Mindy’s father seemingly sleeping in a chair while Katherine and Spencer sat on either side of him, radiating love and affection. The intimate moment showcased the close bond between the three generations.

While The Office star has been private about the identity of her children's father, she has openly expressed her love for her kids. In a previous interview, she explained her decision to wait until they are older before revealing the details.

Mindy emphasized that she is the only parent her children have and that their happiness is her top priority.

“I’m the only parent my kids have,” she told Marie Claire. “I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

As fans speculate about the father's identity, Kaling addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding her close relationship with B.J. Novak, her former partner and The Office co-star.

"He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship," she shared, dismissing any impact the speculations have on her happiness.

The Mindy Project star has been very consistent about maintaining a sense of privacy when it comes to her kids.

She has never shown their faces on social media, and her pregnancy in 2020, which resulted in the birth of Spencer, was a complete surprise.

