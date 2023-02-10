Tim McGraw thrills fans as he takes on NFL star Patrick Mahomes' challenge Is Tim the new Chiefs QB?

Tim McGraw has wowed followers after sharing his football skills in a new Instagram video.

The country singer and actor, 55, shared video of Kansas City Chiefs' Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossing the ball under his arm and behind his back, and still hitting the target of a balloon. Tim was quick to take on the challenge - to surprising success, as you can see in the video below.

"Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I’ve still got a little bit of arm in me after all. Good luck to both teams…. excited for a good game!!" Tim captioned the picture.

"Kansas City has a new backup QB, LETS GOOO!!" commented one fan as another joked: "You should’ve been a football player instead ."

But others were more focused on Tim's physique as he flexed his muscles during the performance, and one fan quipped: "Chill Tim, my wife is on this app!"

Tim is a big fan of keeping fit, and often shares videos of his workouts - which include push-ups, planks and various other cardio and weight-training techniques - with fans.

The quarterback opposition between Patrick and Jalen is historic

This year's Super Bowl is being held in Glendale, Arizona, and will be a history-making game for two reasons.

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce - who recently shared their complex family history - are the first pair of brothers in the NFL to compete against each other in the Super Bowl, and it is also the first game where the two competing Quarterbacks are Black players - the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick.

Rihanna will also make her long-awaited return to performing as she takes on the Halftime show, and although it is unclear whether an album release or announcement will come with her set, it's guaranteed to be show-stopping nonetheless.

Ahead of the game, country star Chris Stapleton will be singing the U.S.' National Anthem, and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, widely recognized as the Black National Anthem.

The annual football championship, the 56th, will kickoff at 6:30pm EST, and the event will be broadcast on Fox.

