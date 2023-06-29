Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome second child: see first photo

The Vampire Diaries star and the Twilight alum are new parents once again!

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, as the two have welcomed their second child, a son.

The new mom-of-two took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she gave birth to their son a few weeks ago, sharing the first photo of his holding on to her finger.

VIDEO: Motherhood Through Celebrity Eyes

The Twilight star, 35, wrote: "A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life."

"Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size. As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world.

MORE: All we know about Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's relationship and living situation

"I wanted to share first so I can say thank you so much in advance for honoring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE."

© Instagram Nikki Reed shares first photo of newborn son with Ian Somerhalder

She continued: "Thank you to my incredible midwife @lamidwifeabby and the most wonderful @birthwhisperer and Dr C for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world. And @cristinakingbirth for your gorgeous images that will forever hold my heart."

RELATED: Naomi Campbell welcomes second child, a baby boy – see first photo with rarely-seen daughter

Nikki and Vampire Diaries star Ian, 44, have been married since 2015. They're also parents to daughter Bodhi Soleil, who will turn six on July 25.

© Instagram Nikki and Ian live an organic and health lifestyle

Their romance came a year after Nikki announced her divorce from American Idol contestant Paul McDonald, and two years after her now-husband and his Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev ended their three-year long relationship. Nina is currently dating pro snowboarder Shaun White.

DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth baby via surrogacy: See first photo

Ian and Nikki announced their engagement in January 2015 and tied the knot with a ceremony in California's Topanga Canyon in the Malibu area, with Ian confirming the news with a tweet the following day, simply stating: "The most beautiful morning ever…"

© Instagram Nikki and Ian with their daughter Bodhi

In May of 2017, a month after their second anniversary, they announced they were expecting their first child together, with Nikki addressing her future daughter in an Instagram post, writing: "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?"

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's baby name revelation – what Travis Barker said about chosen moniker

On January 9, Nikki announced she and Ian were expecting their second child with a photograph of their daughter in her mom's arms.

© Instagram Nikki announced she was expecting their second child back in January

"Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she revealed in her caption, with Ian reiterating the sentiment in his own post, admitting: "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family."