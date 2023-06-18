Nicole Kidman's bittersweet day involving daughters and husband Keith Urban

The Big Little Lies actress shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her country singer husband

Nicole Kidman lives an idyllic family life with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

The Big Little Lies actress will no doubt be making sure that her daughters treat their father today as Father's Day is celebrated around the world.

And while it will be a joyful occasion in the Kidman-Urban household, it will also be tinted with sadness for Nicole, who sadly lost her beloved father, Anthony Kidman, in 2014.

VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about nearly two decades of marriage with Nicole Kidman

On past Father's Day, Nicole has paid tribute to Anthony on social media, alongside poignant messages. Back in 2018, she share a heartfelt message alongside a throwback photo of herself posing in the middle of her late dad and mom, Janelle, as they both planted a kiss on her cheeks.

She posted it alongside a picture of Keith embracing his young daughters outside in the backyard. She penned: "Happy Father's Day Papa and Keith Lionel.

© LUCY NICHOLSON Nicole Kidman with her late father Anthony Kidman and her mom Janelle Kidman

"Thank you for being the most wonderful, kind and loving fathers. The girls and I know how fortunate we are."

The Hours actress lost her father suddenly after he passed away from a heart attack at the age of 75.

© Frederick M. Brown Nicole Kidman was incredibly close to her late father

She previously revealed that she would do anything to have more time with him, choosing him as her preferred dinner companion when asked by WSJ. Magazine during an interview in 2020.

MORE: How Nicole Kidman's daughters have a very different life to their famous siblings

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

"My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said.

© Getty Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban will no doubt be spoiled on Father's Day

Nicole and Keith are always on the move for work but are primarily based in Australia, having moved their to spend more time with Nicole's family during the pandemic.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in tiny mini dress ahead of the Oscars - and wow!

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

They also have a gorgeous home in Nashville, where they based themselves when in the United States.

© Keith Urban on Instagram Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole also shares adopted grown-up children, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Both Bella and Connor are following in Tom's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

Their mom Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals!

In another recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

POPULAR: Nicole Kidman's glimpse into her personal life with Keith Urban over Valentine's Day

Nicole prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight but occasionally gives glimpses into her children's lives and interests.

© Getty Images Nicole's daughters had a cameo in her show The Undoing

She previously revealed that her youngest daughters were both keen on acting, having landed several extra roles on her movies and TV shows, including The Undoing and Big Little Lies, where Nicole played one of the main characters, Celeste Wright.

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

The popular HBO drama saw Sunday and Faith play school children in the second series back in 2019, marking their debut on the big screen. While they didn't have talking parts, their names still featured in the credits at the end of the program.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.