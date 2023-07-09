Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were united in celebrating their beloved daughter Penelope's 11th birthday this weekend.

The former couple both threw parties at their respective homes for the pre-teen on Saturday, and it looked like Penelope had a wonderful time at both!

Scott - who split from Kourtney, the mother of his three children, in 2015 - pulled out all the stops with a giant inflatable slide, which he placed in his backyard by the swimming pool, giving Penelope and her friends their own private pool party.

He also hired out a bucking bronco, and served up a tasty dinner for Penelope and her friends following their games outside.

What's more, the doting father also decorated his home with giant helium balloons spelling out 'Happy birthday P', for Penelope to walk down to as she entered the living room on the morning of her birthday.

Scott Disick pulled out all the stops for daughter Penelope's birthday

Meanwhile, at Kourtney's home, which she shares with husband Travis Barker, the Poosh founder treated her only daughter to some tasty looking cookies decorated in bright colors, that spelled out the words 'Happy Birthday Penelope'.

She later shared a glimpse of the little girl's birthday cake, which had been lit in an assortment of pink candles, and decorated with flowers.

Scott put an inflatable slide up in the backyard for Penelope and her friends

As well as being treated to two parties by her doting parents, Penelope also received some sweet messages from her family members, which were posted on social media.

Doting grandmother Kris Jenner shared a selection of photos of Penelope taken from over the past decade, alongside a loving tribute.

Penelope had a great time at her birthday party

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!!

"You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece. I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you. Lovey xo."

Scott also had a balloon display set up at home for his daughter's birthday

Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet post dedicated to Penelope, alongside several photos and video posted on her Stories.

"Happy Birthday Penelope. My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much! I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!"

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of Penelope's cookies during the celebrations at her home

Khloe Kardashian also shared a message for her niece. "I can't believe my baby P is 11! Time really does fly by in a blink. I love you my sweet P."

This is Penelope's last birthday before she becomes a big sister again to a baby brother. Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink 182 concert last month in the most epic way, holding up a sign reading 'Travis... I'm pregnant,' as he performed on stage.

The Poosh founder also treated Penelope to a jaw-dropping cake

Penelope was there along with her friend's for the big moment, which soon went viral.

Baby Kravis is already so loved, with Kourtney and Travis holding a baby shower for him shortly after announcing the pregnancy, where they did a gender reveal in their backyard and discovered they were having a little boy.

