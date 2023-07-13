Gwen is married to Blake Shelton but shares three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale

All three of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's boys are being raised in happy homes as their divorced parents continue to successfully co-parent them.

And most recently, Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14 and Kingston, 17, delighted in spending their summer break in the Bush frontman's home country of England.

At the time, they were all introduced to the newest member of their family; Gavin's oldest child, Daisy Lowe's baby girl, Ivy Love.

Gavin seized the opportunity to also celebrate Father's Day with his entire brood and his message for his children highlighted a difference between Apollo and his siblings.

After giving a shout-out to his children on Instagram and confessing: "This is my lot and they make my heart sing," Apollo got a special message from his famous dad.

Gavin with the three sons he shares with Gwen Stefani

"The sweetest boy Apollo - who is not on social media so he gets his own shout out for being the greatest kid," he wrote, before adding: "I know-i love these kids more than life itself."

Apollo is likely deemed too young to have social media while his teenage siblings and 34-year-old sister have accounts.

Gavin spent the summer in London with all of his children

Kingston is very active on his feed, as is Daisy, while Zuma keeps a low profile and hasn't publicly shared his handle.

Gavin and the 'Hollaback Girl' singer were married for 14 years until their 2016 divorce. The children split their time between living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, and at their dad's home in Malibu too.

Gwen is married to Blake Shelton

Gavin recently enjoyed some father-son bonding time with Apollo as the pair hit the waves for some surfing. He shared a beautiful photo of them in the ocean and simply captioned the snap: "Fatherhood."

"Fatherhood is the best look on you," one fan wrote, as others added: "Hands down Gavin, fatherhood never looked better. You're doing something right!" and: "This is so endearing how Apollo looks toward his dad," as well as: "His smile says it all!! Making those cherished memories!!" plus another fan also wrote: "This is such a beautiful shot!"

Gwen's boys are growing up fast

Gwen is happily married to Blake now and the couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 3.

The former The Voice judges met on the hit NBC singing competition back in 2014, and started dating the following year after they bonded over their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin.

Gwen and Blake recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

For their anniversary, Blake took to Instagram and shared an epic photo from their nuptials on Fourth of July weekend in 2021 at his Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma, where the two now live part time.

Blake and Gwen were first confirmed to be dating in November of 2015, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple the following year in February, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.