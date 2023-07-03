Gwen Stefani has long brown hair in childhood photo that will leave you doing a double take

Gwen Stefani has gone on a trip down memory lane, treating fans to an adorable childhood photo in the process!

The 'Rich Girl' singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of herself as a little girl in response to the news of her receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

The photo of a young Gwen, now 53, saw her wearing a white collared shirt teamed with a denim dungaree dress.

The singer sported long, brunette hair which was styled in a side parting, accessorized with a bobby pin. Gwen posted the picture alongside a modern-day photo of herself beaming with joy, dressed in a white crop top and an oversized green jacket.

The star was one of four children who grew up in Fullerton, California, and remains incredibly close to her family.

Gwen Stefani with brown hair as a little girl

Her older brother Eric was even the keyboardist for No Doubt before he left to become an animator on The Simpsons.

Gwen previously opened up about her childhood, admitting her parents were "strict" which was at times "frustrating" for her.

Gwen Stefani is in the Class of 2014 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a video detailing the story behind No Doubt's breakout song, 'Just a Girl', which was posted on social media back in 2020, she said: "I have to really rewind. Like far, far, far back into the past to think of the story behind 'Just a Girl'.

"I just literally started songwriting. I didn’t even know that I knew how to song write. "My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home even into my twenties and I would have to come home and like, knock on my parents' door, and it was frustrating because I was older. You know what I mean?"

© Getty It's been an exciting year for Gwen Stefani

Gwen has achieved a huge amount in her career to date, from sell-out singles and albums to hosting The Voice - where she met her husband, Blake Shelton.

There's little wonder that she's one of the Class of 2024 to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a ceremony that will take place next year.

© Frazer Harrison Blake was supported by Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, and Carson Daly when he received his own star

She has been honored in the Recording category, alongside Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, and Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young. Gal Gadot, meanwhile, will be receiving a coveted place on the Walk of Fame, while stars in the Motions Pictures category include Chris Pine, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Feige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Christina Ricci, and a posthumous star for Chadwick Boseman.

© Getty Images Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three children

Gwen will be joined at the ceremony by her supportive husband and her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The family were at the Walk of Fame just weeks ago to support Blake, who had been honored with his own star in the class of 2023.

