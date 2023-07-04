Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is praised by grandmother ahead of star-studded wedding day

The Crazy in Love hitmaker shares three children with Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has been making headlines this summer while accompanying her mom on her Renaissance tour.

And her star quality certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, or her family for that matter.

Just ahead of her wedding, which took place in Tribeca, New York City, Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, spoke out on her pride over her 11-year-old granddaughter.

Gloria was interviewed by Angie Martinez at The Library in Brooklyn, NYC, on June 17.

"I told my son and daughter-in-law, 'You know you guys have opened up a door, because now everybody is going to be expecting to see Blue Ivy dancing with her mom."

The clip was shared on Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson's Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Grandma Gloria proud of our baby Blue Ivy."

On Sunday, Gloria tied the knot in front of her famous family, including son Jay-Z, daughter-in-law Beyoncé, granddaughter Blue Ivy and Bey's mom, Tina, at a star-studded ceremony.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has joined the singer on several tour stops now

She married her girlfriend Roxanne Wilshire, with other famous faces in attendance including GMA star Robin Roberts and her fiancée Amber Laign, Corey Gamble and Kelly Rowland.

Blue Ivy has a close bond with her family and both her grandmothers are her biggest supporters.

© Instagram Beyoncé recently shared a new photo of her show with daughter Blue Ivy

Tina recently shared a heartfelt message on social media dedicated to her pre-teen granddaughter, as she watched on in awe during one of her appearances on stage with her mom.

She called Blue "brave and "the coolest", writing: "Last Night!! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience .

© Getty Images Blue Ivy with her dad at the 2023 Superbowl

"She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week.

"She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliya) So cool with it She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!"

Beyoncé too has praised her daughter for accompanying her during her tour.

Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right

The 41-year-old - who shares her three children with Jay-Z - shared a rare personal Instagram post featuring photos and clips of Blue strutting her stuff in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades, Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017.

The couple have been together for decades and began dating when Beyoncé was just 19. The former Destiny's Child member previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved.

Blue Ivy with her famous parents

In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

