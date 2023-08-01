Christina Hall sparks reaction over son Hudson's grown up appearance in adorable new photos

Christina Hall is giving her youngest son Hudson some love in a new adorable photo, and her followers are following suit!

The Christina on the Coast host has three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus little Hudson, three, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Ant and the HGTV star were married for two years before calling it quits in 2020, and a bitter custody battle over their son ensued. It was finally settled in December 2022 when it was agreed that they would continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody of Hudson, as they had previously agreed in June 2021.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares relatable home video

Christina took to Instagram Monday to share the cutest new photos of Hudson while he's with his mom and stepdad Josh Hall, and he looks so grown up.

The toddler is pictured standing on a rock by a fence outside the Hall's home, smiling ear-to-ear, and wearing a black t-shirt which reads: "Mr. Steal Your Snacks."

MORE: Christina Hall welcomes baby boy to the world – meet her adorable godson

A second photo shows the three-year-old's goofy and adventurous side, as he's pictured this time standing atop a tree branch, giving his mom a toothy, squinty-eyed smile.

© Instagram Little Hudson is growing up fast

"This cutie. So full of personality and imagination," Christina wrote in her caption, adding: "Always on the go and keeping us on our toes."

MORE: Christina Hall looks like Rapunzel with head-turning hair transformation

MORE: Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son steals the show in very relatable home video

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about Hudson, with one fan writing: "Your son is a handsome little boy! He gets that from Mom!" as others added: "Adorable like his mom & siblings!" and: "Beautiful smile he's got, just like his Mama. Growing fast too," as well as: "He's precious & growing so fast!"

© Instagram The three-year-old showed off his goofy side too

One fan even couldn't help but comment: "It's time for another baby from Josh, maybe a little girl," plus Christina has previously maintained another kid isn't in her plans with husband Josh.

© Instagram Hudson with dad Ant repairing a car

Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans, and when asked about expanding their brood, she maintained: "Nope, that door is closed!" adding: "We talked about that when we met."

© Getty Christina and Josh with her mini-me kids

She explained: "We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

© Getty The couple split their time between California and Tennessee

The couple largely live with the three kids in Orange County, California, though they also spend a lot of their time in their vacation home in Tennessee, where they also run their home flipping business.

The mom-of-three and her husband, who is also in real estate, were first romantically linked to each other in the summer of 2021. They got engaged in September of that year, and tied the knot in April of 2022, with a second wedding taking place in September.