Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon has shared some stunning family photos from her summer holiday with her husband Joe Swash and their children.

The mum-of-five, 33, looked incredible in the sunny snaps, all glammed up in a slinky strapless dress for the evening's fun with her brood: Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle.

Stacey's fans flocked to comment on the sweet photos, however, some followers seemed convinced that the star is pregnant again, which led to other fans rushing to her defence.

Stacey wrote: "So grateful to be spending some time making memories with my people. P.S we are literally off to the buffet, the kids disco, and then possibly bingo if me and Joe can stay awake, but I thought I’d dress up just because we’re on holiday."

One fan told her: "Wow 5 kids and can still pull off a dress like that!! #Jealous."

Another said: "As a mum of 6 with a career I can absolutely get what the rare moments of being able to dress up are needed. You really are an inspiration and so genuine. Thank you for highlighting what is true to so many people."

But then came the other comments, such as: "Lovely pics but that looks like a bump Stace," and: "Are you expecting another baby?"

Many of Stacey's followers spoke up, with one writing: "As a mum who gave birth 8 years ago and 14 months ago I still have my mum tum!!! Leave the woman alone. She is absolutely beautiful. Can’t carry a bit of weight after birth or we're pregnant again!!! Disgraceful. And all women commenting be ashamed."

One said: "Every single time there's a pic of Stacey in a dress you get the slimeballs asking if she's pregnant??? What on earth is wrong with people?? And mainly women, who should know better!!!!"

A third added: "People asking if she is pregnant is so incredibly rude and Insulting! People have no respect. How about, Stacey you and your family look amazing."

Stacey, being the positive person she is, seemed to have just focused on the uplifting comments, replying: "These comments are so lovely! Sending sunshine to you all."

We hope Stacey, Joe and Co have a wonderful holiday in the sun together.