Ciara expecting third baby with husband Russell Wilson – see her growing bump!

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson! The couple are expecting their third child together, the singer's fourth.

The star announced the happy baby news on her Instagram, sharing a black and white video posing by a pool where her growing baby bump is on full display.

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016, and share two kids together, Sienna Princess, six, and Win Harrison, three, plus she also shares son Future Zahir Wilburn, nine, with ex-fiancé Future.

More to come.