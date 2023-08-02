GMA's Lara Spencer takes the plunge as she delivers 'exhilarating' update'

The 54-year-old TV host was on a beak from the show

Lara Spencer dived right into a new adventure this week and documented the "exhilarating" moment for fans before posting it on Instagram.

The sporty Good Morning America anchor can be seen in the video below taking time away from her hosting gig on morning TV to learn a new skill.

As ever, Lara looked lovely, showing off her toned physique in a pair of shorts as the sun shone down upon her and her friend.

The 54-year-old giggled as she explained what was happening aboard a sail boat and her caption expressed how proud she was of herself. "Hey Sailor! What an exhilarating feeling learning something brand new at the age of 54," she wrote.

"Doesn't matter the outcome (there was zero wind lol), but we got out there, we learned how to rig our own boat, we were passed by a paddle boarder, and we will definitely do it again!!! Thanks to my dear friend Ally for pushing me to take the plunge! (Pun intended:)"

While speed wasn't the name of the game, Lara is no stranger to adrenaline and this was never more evident than when she performed a jaw-dropping stunt with her daughter, Katharine, back in 2021.

At the time she left her fans on the edge of their seats when she shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height.

The video showed the GMA host and the teen - who is headed off to college this year - standing on the end of a giant cliff and nervously taking the plunge into the blue water below.

She captioned the post: "Does it look as high as it felt? Thought I could show my daughter how it was done from back in my diving days…. Turns out cliff diving is *not* "just like riding a bike". #6meters #motherdaughter."

Years ahead of her career in TV, Lara was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver. She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

Her own children are now of college age with Duff attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Katharine about to embark on her own adventure at Vanderbilt University after the summer.

She opened up about her feelings about her daughter leaving high school when she posted a photo of Katharine and her friends at the end of their final school year.

"Last day of senior year at Greenwich Academy for this amazing group of girls," she said in the Instagram post."What a joy it's been watching you grow into incredible young women over the last four years. Big mix of feelings today for all I am sure, moms included."

