Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's fans all say the same thing after day out with 'bestie'

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son has made no secret of his desire to start a family

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz had fans pleading with them to have a baby after they shared several sweet photos from their day out with their friends' son on Wednesday.

Nicola, 28, took to Instagram to showcase a trip out to the American Museum of Natural History in New York with the adorable toddler, who she called her "bestie".

The sweet photos featured the trio cuddling up together as they explored the famous tourist destination together, with one showing Brooklyn and the youngster walking together hand-in-hand.

"We took our little bestie to the museum," Nicola captioned the post.

The actress' post was soon inundated with comments from fans, calling her and Brooklyn "mom and dad," or saying how much they would love the couple to have children of their own.

"Imagine they have a baby, so cute," one commented. "Good training for your future kids," a second wrote, while a third said: "It will definitely suit you to be a parent, beautiful couple!"

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to get their wish of a Peltz Beckham baby, as Nicola has previously said she isn't in any rush to start a family.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the actress revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham has made no secret of his desire to have children

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to start a family as soon as possible, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Nicola and Brooklyn have more than enough to keep them busy in the meantime, as the pair recently revealed that they now share six pet dogs together. On Friday, Brooklyn shared a series of photos to Instagram including one of himself and Nicola with family and friends including his younger brother Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan, and pal Jeremy Clerc, all cuddling fluffy dogs.

"The only pic of all our dogs!!" Nicola commented on Brooklyn's post, much to the shock of their followers.