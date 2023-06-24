Brooklyn Beckham hints at exciting family news in tribute to wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has paid tribute to his three year engagement anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz, and shared how excited he is to "start a family" with the actress.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair on a beach kissing; Nicola's back was to the camera and Brooklyn held the phone up in the air in front of him to catch the moment.

Brooklyn posted a photo of the pair kissing

"3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything. I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

He then added: “You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham."

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn have been married since April 2022

Close friend Selena Gomez was quick to comment, simply leaving an emoji of an emotional crying face, while another follower added: "You two are such a cute couple ! Happy anniversary. Your parents did a good job showing you what a loving relationship looks like."

Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn have become close friends in recent months, and recently they all came together to speak publicly about life in the spotlight for Wondermind - the 'mental health fitness' platform co-founded by Selena. Their conversation covered hard topics including mental health, anxiety and coping with social media trolls, and Selena revealed that Brooklyn, 24, has helped her become more "laid-back".

Selena, 30, shared: "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple," to which Nicola, 28, responds "Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea."

Nicola then shared how "Selena and Chef [Brooklyn] will always have [her] heart", and Selena thanked the newly-married Peltz-Beckham's for loving her authentic self.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Their closeness was also evident in Nicola's January tribute to her friend when she shared a series of photos with her 2.8 million followers to honor Selena's Golden Globes nominations. "Celebrating our golden globe girlie, so proud of you @selenagomez I love you so much!” she captioned the post.

Brooklyn and Nicola wed on April 9 2022. The pair tied the knot in Florida at the actress' parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz's oceanside Palm Beach estate. It was a star-studded event, with several famous faces, including Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams, attending the wedding.

© Photo: Instagram The pair have been married for over a year

Marc Anthony – who is godfather to Cruz Beckham – sang four songs at the reception, while DJ Fat Tony was in charge of the afterparty.

Pictures also showed acclaimed illusionist David Blaine reaching out to shake the hand of Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz. David had a deck of cards in his hand and bride Nicola can be seen clapping as she watches their interaction.