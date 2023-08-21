Hoda Kotb had a special occasion to celebrate on Sunday – and she did so with the most adorable baby photo.

The Today star took to Instagram to wish her co-anchor, Al Roker, a happy 69th birthday and posted the sweetest snapshot of him holding his first grandchild, Sky Clara Laga, whom his daughter, Courtney, 33, and her husband, Wes Laga welcomed on July 3.

"To the one who always shows up. Love you @alroker ! Happy birthday xo," Hoda wrote alongside the image which saw Al affectionately gazing at his granddaughter while holding her in his arms.

Hoda's followers adored the precious family photo and were quick to react as they sent their own birthday wishes to the beloved Today weatherman. "Happiest Birthday. You have your priceless present in your arms!! Enjoy!!" replied one. A second said: "Being a PopPop looks fabulous on him."

A third added: "Such a beautiful picture. Look at how she's looking at her grandpa. HBD!!" A fourth penned: "Happy Birthday. Thank you for sharing your mornings with us and cherish your precious granddaughter."

The news of Al's granddaughter's birth was announced on Today on July 4 by anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. "Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather," Craig shared during the morning news show.

He continued: "His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday. The baby's name is Sky Clara Laga. Sky is a meteorological name, of course," Craig joked before giving an update on the new parents. "Al says everyone is doing well. The family couldn't be happier."

Al confirmed back in March that Courtney and Wesley were expecting their first child, sharing the news with co-stars on the air. He revealed how he and his wife, Deborah Roberts had discovered the pregnancy by complete accident, thanks to Wesley's brother.

"I've known for a while," he explained, adding: "Actually, Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it on a text. Thanks Cory!" Not only did Al accidentally discover his daughter's pregnancy, but he also found out the baby's sex by accident too.

He had previously told Courtney that he wanted the sex of his first grandchild to be a surprise, but she let the truth slip after he saw a sonogram picture from her over text.

Recalling the moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Al said he told his daughter: "That baby looks just like you," and Courtney replied: "Doesn't she?" inadvertently revealing that she was expecting a baby girl.

Al has been enamored with baby Sky and has shared adorable photos of her on Instagram since her birth. Last month, he posted his first photos of the newborn as he introduced her to his followers. "And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga," he gushed:

"In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

