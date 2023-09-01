Kate Hudson goes makeup-free for all-natural bed photo with daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson is one of Hollywood's most laidback stars, regularly going makeup-free for her selfies, letting her natural beauty shine through.

This week the Glass Onion actress outdid herself in the pared-back stakes, posting a photo of herself lounging naked in bed with no makeup on, looking totally blissed out.

The photo was in a carousel of free-spirited photos, including several of Kate's four-year-old daughter Rani Rose. Captioned "last moments of a beautiful summer," the photos see Rani-Rose enjoy an ice cream and pose in several breathtaking locations, alongside her mom in bed.

© Instagram Kate Hudson and Rani-Rose enjoyed a mother-daughter break

In another photo, Kate throws her head back, seemingly naked, among a sea of fluffy white pillows and bedding, proving how comfortable she is in her own skin.

© Instagram Kate Hudson relaxed in bed on her vacation

Kate's followers loved the insight into their summer, heaping praise on the posts. "Enjoy those precious cuddles," one fan wrote, while another added: "Love the mother-daughter relationship shown in the beautiful pictures!"

Another commented on their closeness, writing: "Hey Kate, in these pictures you can literally feel the love you received from your parents and that you pass on to your children," with a fourth agreeing: "Looks like such an amazing time making memories with those that are precious to you. The way life should be. Keep it up mama."

Kate and Rani were enjoying a mother-daughter break at Zion White Bison Glamping + RV Resort near Zion National Park in Utah, with many followers asking where such a beautiful spot was.

"The place you stayed in is extremely authentic - where is it?" one queried, while another asked: "Oh my gosh, I have to go here! It looks so amazing, where is this?"

While Kate didn't share where they'd been, the glamping park comments on the post, confirming that the actress and her little one had been there. "Thank you for coming out! We hope you had an amazing summer," they wrote on Kate's vacation photos.

The camp also reshared some of the photos on their own account, writing: "Kate Hudson celebrated her last moments of summer with her loved ones at @zionwbr! We know how important it is to spend quality time with your loved ones & that’s one of our biggest missions when you choose to stay."

We're so pleased Kate and Rani-Rose had an idyllic vacation!

