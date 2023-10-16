Sienna Miller's daughter hugs baby bump in cute photos

Sienna Miller, 41, continued to hold the crown for the most stylish pregnant woman ever, with her sister Savannah Miller sharing photos of the expectant mother on Instagram.

Savannah, Sienna and their mum, Jo Miller, headed to the impressive Cliveden House in Berkshire to celebrate Jo's 80th birthday, with Sienna's daughter Marlowe joining the festivities, and the whole family looked as stylish as you'd imagine, given that Sienna is the latest fashionable face of M&S.

Sienna rocked a floaty gold skirt topped with a soft knit black jumper, exuding the laidback boho vibe she is best known for.

© Instagram Sienna Miller with her daughter Marlowe

In a photo that oozed autumnal glory, Marlowe, ten, wrapped her arms around her mum's baby bump, beaming for the camera and proving how excited she is for her first sibling to enter the world.

Savannah gave an insight into how the whole family spent the day, sharing cute photos and videos from the day, writing: "Just home from the most beautiful weekend @clivedenhouse with the whole family in celebration of our glorious matriarch on her 80th birthday.

"We were spoiled rotten with endless delicious food, walks and games, a stunning boat trip and cream tea on the river Thames finished off today with a surprise Sunday Roast @thehindsheadbray where a gaggle of close friends hid in waiting. Our hearts are full to bursting."

Savannah's followers loved the photos, which also included Sienna's boyfriend, Oli Green, 26. "What a beautiful beautiful family," one admirer wrote, while another added: "Awww, so so special."

© Getty Sienna Miller with her boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna herself isn't active on social media, having only posted one photo on her Instagram since she joined in 2017, so didn't follow the usual celeb route of using her social profile to announce her pregnancy.

Instead, she stepped out on the red carpet in a bump-baring gown by Schiaparelli at a Vogue event in London, letting the world in on her big news.

© Karwai Tang Sienna looked stylish showing off her bump

Fans were thrilled for Sienna and her actor boyfriend, who appears in The Crown, after she shared last year that she'd frozen her eggs to preserve her chance of becoming a mother again.

"I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated," she told Elle of the pressure to provide a sibling for Marlowe.

Sienna and Oli have been together since early 2022. Despite having a career in the public eye, the 26-year-old tends to keep away from the spotlight, but he and Sienna have been spotted together in public at fashion and red carpet events and Wimbledon earlier this summer.

He is clearly close to Sienna's family, as he looked right at home at Jo's 80th birthday, strolling the impressive grounds and smiling alongside Sienna and Marlowe.

