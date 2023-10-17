Strictly's Janette Manrara melts hearts with glimpse inside baby Lyra's nursery in adorable video

Janette Manrara has delighted fans time and time again with adorable photos of her baby daughter, Lyra, and on Tuesday she shared one of her sweetest videos as she captured the youngster during a peaceful moment.

Set to a music box version of A Million Dreams, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a private moment as her tot relaxed in a chair from Nuna, which rocked the young girl from side to side. Lyra was covered up in a beautiful blanket and had her pacifier in her mouth as her mum cooed over her in the heart-melting clip.

The video also gave fans a rare glimpse into Lyra's nursery and it was stocked to perfection for her. The room featured a wooden crib for Lyra to sleep in, alongside the moving chair and another armchair where Janette and Aljaz could sit to spend time with their young girl.

A cream rug was laid over the floor alongside a grey carpet while a large lamp by the windowsill provided a light source, alongside a red mood light tucked away in the corner out of sight. There was also a large plush owl that sat by Lyra's crib.

The young girl has had a busy life since being welcomed into the world back in July, with the tot often joining her mum to the It Takes Two studios, where Janette films on Wednesdays and Thursdays, alongside every other Friday.

Lyra also joined both of her parents at a stables where the couple teased some exciting news while holding their little girl. "We did some very special filming today in our new place we call home, the #countryside," Janette wrote alongside the post.

"I have always been in love w/ horses and ponies, and today Lyra was introduced to them for the first time! It was a beautiful afternoon! Cannot wait to share what we filmed with you all," she added.

The couple moved to the countryside earlier this year after many years living in London. Speaking about the decision at the time, Aljaz told HELLO! that "it's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

With Janette being a working mum, Aljaz has shared plenty of moments, something that has left him overjoyed. Opening up to HELLO!, he explained: "I can't wait to do daddy daycare – it's my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter."

Joking about welcoming more children, he added: "I'm really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child. Janette is still recovering, but I'm planning to keep the bottles, just in case."