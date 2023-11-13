Margot Robbie's former teacher shares surprising rare details on what the Barbie star was really like as a child

Margot Robbie did not always stand out during her school days, according to a former high school teacher.

This revelation came to light during a recent broadcast of 2Day FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, where comedian David 'Hughesy' Hughes shared an interesting encounter.

Hughesy recounted meeting a woman who taught Margot at Somerset College in Mudgeeraba, Queensland.

When he inquired about Margot's school days, the teacher's response was surprising. "She knew Margot Robbie all the way through high school. I said, 'What was she like?'... She said, 'Margot Robbie, at school, was unremarkable,'" Hughesy revealed.

The teacher described Margot as neither the 'cool girl' nor a standout in school plays, painting a picture of a young woman who was simply "another girl at school."

Despite this understated high school experience, Margot's trajectory changed dramatically soon after graduation.

She secured a role on the iconic Australian soap "Neighbours," a launching pad for several notable actors, including Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kylie Minogue.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Margot expressed profound gratitude, "I owe so much to Neighbours.

There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break," she previously told The Sun. She also acknowledged the show's role in honing her craft, "It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful."

Margot's leap to international fame came in 2013 with her role in "The Wolf of Wall Street." This breakthrough led to a series of high-profile roles in films like "Suicide Squad," "Focus," "The Legend Of Tarzan," "Bombshell," and the highly anticipated "Barbie."

Her dynamic acting range and compelling screen presence have established her as a leading figure in the film industry.

Beyond her acting career, Margot, along with her husband Tom Ackerley, ventured into the realm of film production.

In 2019, they established LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company that further demonstrates Margot's multifaceted talents and business acumen.

