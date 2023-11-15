Peter Andre reveals surprise parenting style as he admits need to 'up his game' ahead of fifth baby

Peter Andre will soon be welcoming his fifth child, and his third with wife Emily Andre, but while the singer had plenty of praise for his wife's parenting style, he was less than complimentary about his own.

In a column for New magazine, the father-of-four penned: "Emily as always is being Wonder Mum when it comes to organising stuff. I feel I'm a good dad but when I look at her, I could really up my game." The star made the remark as seventh Theo's birthday draws closer, and he was clearly proud of how his young boy was growing up.

Peter said: "I can't believe he's turning seven! I think this is the cutest age and he's becoming such a character. When I see him react to things, it reminds me of when I was six."

Announcing Emily's pregnancy last month, the loved-up couple shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts of an adorable photo showing the pair beaming from ear-to-ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.

Captioning the photo were the words: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

Whilst the news came a surprise to most, for Emily and Peter, a third baby has always been on the cards. Opening up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

Peter also had never ruled out the idea of welcoming another baby. Talking to Vicky Patterson on her podcast The Secret To, Peter was asked if he wants more children, to which he replied: "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'"

He added: "I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know."

Peter, 50, and Emily, 33, share four children in their blended family: Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

