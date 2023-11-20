Nicole Kidman's son goes incognito for beach adventure - see new head-turning photo

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor took to Instagram with a rare post this week in which he showcased his most recent catch.

The adopted son of the former couple posted a pair of snapshots during a beach excursion but went incognito with a bandana covering most of his face and oversized sunglasses too.

In the images, Connor - who is a keen fisherman - was holding an elegant looking fish.

WATCH: Connor Cruise shows off impressive gym skills

Despite the sunny day, he was bundled up in a long sleeve hoodie and Helly Hanson pants as he knelt down in the crystal clear water.

Connor lives in Florida, after stepping away from the limelight of Hollywood to focus on his fishing and his meat business.

Last year, he won the biggest prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida after hooking a huge 301 pound Grouper.

Prior to his fishing career, he had several early attempts at breaking into the film world and had a DJ career too. But he seems delighted with his life in the Sunshine State.

© Instagram Connor Cruise showed off his latest catch

His sister, Bella, also keeps a low profile and lives in London with her husband, Max Parker. She is a successful artist and sometimes shares her work on social media too.

Bella shares her art and sells prints of some of her pieces via a website, on which she also gives a mini biography about her history with art.

© Instagram Connor has built a life for himself in Florida

"Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen," it begins, before adding: "Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts."

Tom and Nicole share two children from their marriage, 30-year-old Bella and Connor, 28. The Hollywood stars were married for 11 years, but announced they were divorcing in 2001.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman with her children Bella and Connor Cruise in 2004

Nicole went on to marry Keith Urban who she shares two children with, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Tom shares a daughter, Suri, with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, but the father-daughter duo are believed to be estranged.

Despite Nicole and Tom's split, she has spoken about raising their children with love. She has said: "They are generous, kind and hardworking. And these are traits that I love to see in my children.

© BellaKidmanCruise.com Bella is the daughter of Tom and Nicole

"Of her love for her kids, Nicole told Marie Claire: "I would've loved 10 kids. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.