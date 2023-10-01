Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor shares rare glimpse of life away from the spotlight

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise may have been divorced for over two decades now, but their two children remain part of their everlasting Hollywood legacy.

The A-list stars, who were married from 1990-2001, adopted daughter Bella Kidman Cruise and son Connor Cruise during their time together.

Bella, now 30, lives in London with her husband Max Parker, while Connor, 28, spends a majority of his time in Florida, and recently shared a new look into his life away from the spotlight.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

He took to his Instagram Stories to repost a video shared by a friend which showed him in the midst of one of his favorite pastimes – a round of golf.

In the clip, Connor was seen teeing up and then crisply driving the ball across the picturesque greens. He wore white gold pants with a navy blue shirt.

While less active on social media than his sister, Connor does occasionally show support for his parents, specifically dad Tom, even appearing at the latest Mission: Impossible movie premiere while remaining out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Connor appearing in a rare glimpse of his private life

Connor did once try his hand at acting like his parents, however, boasting minor credits in the 2008 film Seven Pounds and the 2012 film Red Dawn.

However, since then, he has maintained a private life away from the spotlight save for the occasional public appearance, including film premieres and a Milan Fashion Week spotting this February.

RELATED: Tom Cruise's net worth compared to famous ex-wives Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers is jaw-dropping

In Florida, Connor launched his own barbecuing business, Connor's Meat Shack, and appears to be pretty skilled on the grill. He is also an avid deep sea fisher, having frequently shared footage of his exploits in the water and learning to live off the earth.

© Instagram Connor (R) has built a life for himself in Florida

His sister, who goes by "Bella Kidman Cruise," is an artist and graphic designer whose work has been displayed in galleries and exhibitions, mostly involved with merchandising.

The bio on her website says of her art and style: "Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen.

MORE: Celebrity child support payments revealed: Halle Berry, Tom Cruise, Kelly Clarkson, more

"Since that point in time she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

© Instagram Bella now resides in London with her husband Max where she is an artist

"You know, she really feels more English," Nicole told Vanity Fair in 2019. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

SEE: Tom Cruise supported by son Connor and sister Lee Ann in New York – photos

In fact, last year it was reported that her dad Tom had been spending more and more time for work and, as a result, was devoting more opportunities to spend time with his eldest daughter.

© Getty Images Nicole and Tom adopted their children three years apart

2022 proved to be a massive year for Tom's career, coming off the heels of the success of Top Gun: Maverick, one of the year's highest grossing films, the highest in his filmography. Much of the promotional rounds for the film, in fact, took place in London.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.