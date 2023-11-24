John Travolta has paid tribute to his son, Benjamin, with a heartwarming message to mark his milestone birthday.

The Grease star, 69, was in disbelief that his youngest had turned 13, officially venturing into his teenage years, so the proud dad shared a montage of videos and photos from when Ben was younger.

John accompanied the sweet video shared on Instagram with a message that read: "I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager. Ben turns 13 today. I love you, my son!" One clip showed adorable Ben using a giant toy as a microphone while singing along to a song, while other snaps showed Ben playing with their family dogs and enjoying some fun on a golf course.

The Pulp Fiction star's followers were equally amazed by how quickly time had passed since John and his late wife, Kelly Preston, welcomed their youngest 13 years ago. "Happy birthday Ben. Wow it seems like yesterday that Ben was born now a teenager some of the best times in a young man's life," wrote one fan.

Another sweetly put: "Happy Birthday Ben! I see so much of your Mom Kelly in your beautiful face!" A third added: "Ben, Ben, Ben - May your Birthday be awesome, your wonders be many and your happy go lucky soul - always be present."

As well as his son, Ben, John is also a father to his daughter Ella, 23, and the family live together in Florida. The family went through a difficult time following the loss of Kelly, who passed away in July 2020 after suffering from breast cancer for two years. The actress was known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Old Dogs and Gotti, the latter of which also starred her husband.

Last month, John and Ella paid tribute to Kelly to mark what would have been her 61st birthday. Posting a stunning professional photograph of the star, John wrote: "Happy Birthday Kelly! We love you!" while Ella shared a gorgeous snap from her childhood birthday party.

In the photo, the mother-and-daughter duo smiled for the camera as Ella placed her arm around her mother's neck. "Happy birthday mama, I love you so much! Thank you for inspiring me every day."

John and Kelly married in 1991 and a year later they welcomed their first child, Jett, who tragically died in 2009 aged 16 from a seizure. Their daughter, Ella, was born in 2000 and ten years later they welcomed their youngest, Ben.