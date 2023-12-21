Carrie Johnson’s heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her three children

Carrie Johnson is married to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom she shares three children: three-year-old son Wilfred, daughter Romy, two, and baby boy Frank.

Back in 2020, we were all surprised when Boris announced their engagement and baby news - he became Prime Minister in July 2019 and shared their happy news in February 2020.

As well as his three children with Carrie, Boris also has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and an eleven-year-old daughter with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

On a trip down memory lane, HELLO! remembers each of Boris and Carrie’s pregnancy announcements…

Carrie’s pregnancy announcement with Wilfred

Boris Johnson announced that he and Carrie were expecting their first child in February 2020. They were living at 11 Downing Street at the time with their adopted dog, Dilyn.

A spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

In a post on Carrie’s private Instagram account, she wrote: " I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me... Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Wilfred made his arrival on 29 April 2020, with the date suggesting he was conceived in August 2019, shortly after Boris became Prime Minister.

Carrie’s pregnancy announcement with Romy

Carrie announced the couple’s second pregnancy with their daughter Romy in July 2021.

She revealed the happy news on Instagram, but in a heartbreaking confession, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

"Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

Alongside her heartfelt caption, Carrie also posted a picture of a blue pram Christmas decoration. Romy arrived in December 2021.

Carrie’s pregnancy announcement with Frank

Carrie and Boris announced they were expecting their third baby, son Frank, in May 2023, and the little boy was born soon after in July.

Carrie once again took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a photo of herself walking hand-in-hand with Wilfred and Romy, alongside a touching photo where a child's hand was seen resting on her growing baby bump.

In her caption, Carrie said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks [chick emoji]. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one."

She also revealed how her children were reacting to the news they were getting a younger sibling, explaining: "Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming… She soon will!"