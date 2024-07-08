John Stamos brings lookalike son Billy, 6, on stage for epic performance you need to see

There aren't many six-year-olds who can say they've played drums for The Beach Boys. But that's exactly what John Stamos' son, Billy, did over the weekend in an epic performance at a concert in Michigan.

The Full House actor, 60, has been playing a string of concerts with the legendary pop-rock band on their Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour and John brought his son in on the action.

Posting an adorable clip on his Instagram, the father-of-one wrote: "Had a little help from my son BILLY on good vibrations last night," before referencing another Beach Boys track: "Wasn't it nice! @thebeachboys."

© Matt Winkelmeyer John Stamos and his son, Billy

The proud dad was seen on the drums alongside his six-year-old, who was wearing ear defenders while drumming away next to his famous father. You can see the heartwarming clip in the video below...

WATCH: John Stamos brings Billy on stage at Beach Boys concert

John might be best known for his role on TV shows, but he's no stranger to music and performing. The actor began learning the drums at age four and also plays guitar.

He's been playing alongside The Beach Boys for various concert shows, recorded tracks and in music videos dating back to the 1980s.

Fans were loving the clip of Billy playing with John. One person wrote: "Was a great concert! So awesome that you were able to have that moment with your son."

A second agreed, writing: "I cried the whole time I was there. That show Rain and I was worth it. You underestimate your impact on us fans!" A third added: "He did a great job! Loved seeing you live last night! Thanks for an amazing night!"

© Getty Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Meanwhile, another concert over the weekend proved to be just as poignant for John. The actor shared a video of him playing the song, Forever, which he explained was a tribute to his later father.

"I lost my dad 23 years ago today," he explained in the caption. "This song is called Forever, - and that’s how long love should last."

John Stamos' wife and son, Billy

John shares his only son Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. His marriage to Caitlin is his second after the actor was previously married to model and actress Rebecca Romijin, from whom he split in 2004.

The couple began dating in 2016 and married in February 2018 just a few months before Caitlin, 38, gave birth to Billy.

© Getty John Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn for 10 years

John has credited his wife and his son for getting him through tough times, including his previous struggles with alcohol.

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while," he said previously.

© Getty Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

"Then, it's like, 'I can drink again'. So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me." He added: "This is a lot for me to say. She is as good as my mother was.

"I mean, when I watch her, the patience, the kindness she has for [Billy], it's so beautiful. And I really try not to let it slip by too fast."