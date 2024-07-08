Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Stamos brings lookalike son Billy, 6, on stage for performance you need to see
John Stamos and Billy Stamos attend the P.S. ARTS 'Express Yourself 2022' event at Fox Studio Lot on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Emma McIntyre,Getty

John Stamos brings lookalike son Billy, 6, on stage for epic performance you need to see

The Full House actor shares his son with his wife, Caitlin McHugh

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
There aren't many six-year-olds who can say they've played drums for The Beach Boys. But that's exactly what John Stamos' son, Billy, did over the weekend in an epic performance at a concert in Michigan.

The Full House actor, 60, has been playing a string of concerts with the legendary pop-rock band on their Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour and John brought his son in on the action.

Posting an adorable clip on his Instagram, the father-of-one wrote: "Had a little help from my son BILLY on good vibrations last night," before referencing another Beach Boys track: "Wasn't it nice! @thebeachboys."

John Stamos and Billy Stamos attend Disney Junior's "Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" VIP event at Santa Monica Pier on August 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California© Matt Winkelmeyer
John Stamos and his son, Billy

The proud dad was seen on the drums alongside his six-year-old, who was wearing ear defenders while drumming away next to his famous father. You can see the heartwarming clip in the video below...

WATCH: John Stamos brings Billy on stage at Beach Boys concert

John might be best known for his role on TV shows, but he's no stranger to music and performing. The actor began learning the drums at age four and also plays guitar.

He's been playing alongside The Beach Boys for various concert shows, recorded tracks and in music videos dating back to the 1980s.

Fans were loving the clip of Billy playing with John. One person wrote: "Was a great concert! So awesome that you were able to have that moment with your son."

A second agreed, writing: "I cried the whole time I was there. That show Rain and I was worth it. You underestimate your impact on us fans!" A third added: "He did a great job! Loved seeing you live last night! Thanks for an amazing night!"

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023© Getty
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Meanwhile, another concert over the weekend proved to be just as poignant for John. The actor shared a video of him playing the song, Forever, which he explained was a tribute to his later father. 

"I lost my dad 23 years ago today," he explained in the caption. "This song is called Forever, - and that’s how long love should last."

John also shared a tribute to his father at the gig
John Stamos' wife and son, Billy

John shares his only son Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. His marriage to Caitlin is his second after the actor was previously married to model and actress Rebecca Romijin, from whom he split in 2004.

The couple began dating in 2016 and married in February 2018 just a few months before Caitlin, 38, gave birth to Billy.

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos © Getty
John Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn for 10 years

John has credited his wife and his son for getting him through tough times, including his previous struggles with alcohol.

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while," he said previously.

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

"Then, it's like, 'I can drink again'. So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me." He added: "This is a lot for me to say. She is as good as my mother was.

"I mean, when I watch her, the patience, the kindness she has for [Billy], it's so beautiful. And I really try not to let it slip by too fast."

