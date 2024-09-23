Mariah Carey's teenage twins support her in Brazil amid tragic family loss

Mariah Carey put on a spectacular show at Cidade do Rock during the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil on Sunday night.

The Touch My Body hitmaker graced the stage in a glittering thigh-split dress reminiscent of the Brazilian flag, closing the seven-day festival with a high-octane performance of her greatest hits.

Mariah, 55, performed in Brazil for the first time in years, but this time, got to experience the country alongside her beloved twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The 13-year-old brother and sister, who are affectionately called 'Roc' and 'Roe' were seen joining their mom on a day of sightseeing in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night.

"So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe! What a moment," Mariah shared with her 13.5 million Instagram followers.

© Instagram Mariah Carey in Brazil with her twins, Moroccan (L) and Monroe

It's not the first time the twins, whose father is Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon, have joined their superstar mom while she tours. Ealier this month, the farmily trio enjoyed a trip to China ahead of Mariah's string of performances there.

In her characteristically glamorous style, Mariah left fans baffled after she scaled The Great Wall of China in heels alongside her twins.

© Instagram Photo shared by Mariah Carey on Instagram September 14, 2024 from a visit to the Great Wall of China in Beijing with her twins

"At the Great Wall of China!" she wrote on X. "Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened)".

Mariah's heartbreak

It's no doubt been a challenging few months for the We Belong Together hitmaker, who tragically lost her mother and sister on the same day earlier this year.

In a statement on August 26, Mariah revealed that her mother, Patricia, passed away at age 87, and her older sister Alison died at age 62. The cause of their deaths remains unknown.

© MEGA Mariah's late sister Alison who died the same day as her mother

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah told People.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

© Instagram Mariah shares a close relationship with her chidren

Her ex-husband, Nick – who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016 – revealed that their twins have been by their mother's side to support her during this tumultuous time.

Nick Cannon co-parents kids Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah

"She's really having a great time with the kids," The Masked Singer host, 43, told Page Six. "That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her," he added. "So, it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."