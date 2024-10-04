Naomi Watts brought a very special date to a screening of her new movie, The Friend at the 62nd New York Film Festival on Thursday – her son, Alexander 'Sasha' Pete Schreiber.

The 17-year-old proudly showed his support for his famous mom, 56, as he held her hand while they walked the red carpet.

Sasha displayed his staggering height as he towered over his 5'5 mother, who even gave petite stature a boost in sky-high heels.

The teenager matched Naomi in an all-black ensemble, looking dapper in a suit he accessorized with a gold chain.

Naomi looked gorgeous in a black, semi-sheer bustier she teamed with a voluminous PVC midi skirt, accessorizing with diamond chandelier earrings.

The King Kong actress shares Sasha and her second child Kai, 15, with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber, 57. The former couple were together for 11 years before they ended their relationship in 2016.

© Getty Images Sasha towered over his mom's 5'5 frame

Naomi married The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup, 56, in 2023 and is now a stepmom to his son, William Atticus Parker, 20. Liev, meanwhile, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen last July, one month before they welcomed their first child, daughter Hazel Bee.

On Sasha's 17th birthday in July, Naomi penned an emotional tribute to her son alongside a photo of him walking her down the aisle.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Sasha sweetly held his mom's hand on the red carpet

"Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha – you have a heart of gold," she wrote of her mini-me son. "I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky."

She added: "You are a force but with the most gentle soul. I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Sasha was on hand to support his mom on her big night

Sasha sweetly replied: "Miss you mom," and Naomi wrote back: "Love you so and cannot wait to celebrate you!!"

Naomi shared earlier this year that Sasha is currently studying at The Mountain School, a semester program for high school juniors on a farm in Vermont which encourages students to work, live, and study there.

The Feud star has spoken in the past about maintaining a good relationship with her ex after they both decided to put their children first.

© Instagram Naomi and Liev Schreiber with their kids

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she told Net-a-Porter in August 2019.

"We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

Ray Donovan star Liev expressed the same sentiment in an interview with Sunday Today in 2018, stressing how important it was to set a good example for their children and create a stable home.



© Getty Images Naomi and Liev have maintained a great relationship

"It's important to support each other, it's really important." Liev recalled, making a quip about their mom, and gushing how "their eyes light up when I talk about her."

He added: "You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that."