Liam Payne's sweetest photos and comments on being a dad to son Bear, 7

Liam Payne tragically died on 16 October 2024 aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

One Direction formed as a band in 2010 after Liam and his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik impressed the judges on The X Factor, making it to the final after being mentored by Simon Cowell and going on to become one of the biggest boy bands in the world.

Musical stardom wasn't the only thing Liam gained from his appearance on The X Factor, however. The star later found love with judge Cheryl, 41, and went on to welcome his son Bear, seven, in the two-year relationship he shared with the Girls Aloud star.

© Getty Cheryl and Liam split in 2018 after welcoming their son, Bear

It was no secret that Liam struggled with his mental health and substance abuse following the fallout of One Direction in 2015, which resulted in the band's indefinite hiatus. During a conversation with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast in 2021, the father-of-one spoke candidly about his battles with alcoholism and drug use, admitting he was at "rock bottom".

The singer spent 100 days in a specialised rehab facility in Louisiana in 2023, and later celebrated six months of sobriety - a move he thanked Cheryl and Bear for "giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well at that moment."

"There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach," he explained in a confessional YouTube video.

From his sweet moments with his son Bear to his honest reflections on parenthood, here's everything the late singer has said about being a father.

© Instagram Liam reveals the best part of being a dad During a radio interview in 2017 shortly after Bear's birth, Liam said: "The best part about being a dad is when [your children] look at you. They don't just look at you, they look into your soul, they look right through you." "He's like mini me and he has [Cheryl's] eyes. He's smashed it on the eye front, I look at him and think ah, I love him." In a chilling remark, when the singer was asked what the scariest part about being a dad was, Liam said: "That he might grow up to be like me. You don't understand, that's a pretty scary thought."

© Photo: Instagram His 'deep love' for son Bear Shortly after spending time in rehab, Liam told fans via his YouTube channel that his son is "awesome" and even praised his former girlfriend Cheryl for "coming to his rescue" when he needed it, as well as former bandmates Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn. "There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing," he added.



© Instagram Liam reveals his son is so clever Speaking with fans in a YouTube clip, Liam revealed: "[Bear] actually texted me the other day from his iPad saying, 'Hello, Dad.'" The Strip That Down singer responded with "'ello," to which his son replied: "'No, no, it's not ello it's hello with an H'. So, he’s learning really quickly." The star added: "He's far smarter than I think I’ll ever be. He’s a wonder, but he’s definitely learning to talk at this moment in time and it’s a lot of fun to be around to watch him grow."