Carrie Underwood's sons Isaiah and Jacob's moments in the public eye over the years in photos
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

The country star will also be joining the American Idol judging panel in the new year

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Carrie Underwood is one of the most in-demand musicians in the country, currently juggling a Las Vegas residency, several nationwide concerts, a role as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol, and a performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

However, away from the cameras and the stage lights, the 41-year-old country music star is a wife and mom. She has been married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010.

The couple also share two sons — nine-year-old Isaiah and five-year-old Jacob, and the two are already following in their parents' jet-setter lives.

While Carrie and Mike attempt to raise their children away from the spotlight, the pair occasionally make appearances on social media and alongside their parents.

The couple raise Isaiah and Jacob on a 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, where they're learning how to live off the land and appreciate farm life for all it's worth.

Take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of Isaiah and Jacob in the spotlight over the years…

Carrie Underwood's sons feed the cows on their ranch© Instagram
Photo shared by Carrie Underwood on Instagram June 22 , 2024 of a day out in HersheyPark with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons© Instagram
Carrie Underwood's son looks out on the magical scene at their home© Instagram
carrie underwood mike fisher son isaiah© Getty Images
Carrie Underwood sons © Instagram
carrie underwood sons isaiah and jacob meeting new family members© Instagram

