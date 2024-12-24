Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi, 18, towers over her in stunning family Christmas photos

Amanda Holden gave fans a festive treat by sharing gorgeous family Christmas photos featuring her eldest daughter, Lexi.

In the heartwarming snaps posted to Instagram, Amanda posed alongside Lexi, 18, and her mother Judith front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

© Instagram Amanda Holden with her lookalike model daughter Lexi and mother Judith

Another photo showed the trio with Amanda's youngest daughter, Hollie, 12, and the TV star's father Frank.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge looked effortlessly glamorous in a chic festive green ensemble, but it was Lexi's statuesque figure and poised elegance that stole the show, as she now stands noticeably taller than her famous mum.

Lexi, who celebrated her 18th birthday this year, is already making waves in the modelling industry, having signed with a top agency earlier in the year.

© Instagram The TV star has kicked off her Christmas celebrations

Amanda captioned the post with a heartfelt message: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas [Christmas tree and heart emoji]. [Picture] by my lub x."

Fans flooded the comments with praise, marvelling at the family's close bond and noting how grown-up Lexi looked. "Three generations together at Christmas. How blessed," wrote one follower, while another added: "3 generations of beauties right there. Happy Xmas Mandy [heart emoji].

Lexi, who is signed with Storm, made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week back in September.

© Instagram The BGT judge also posed with her younger daughter for a family snapshot

Of her daughter's achievement, Amanda said at the time: "We couldn't have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show."

Amanda, who shares her two daughters with husband Chris Hughes, has always kept her family life relatively private.

She added: "This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-Levels and she got herself into a great University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It's a wonderful moment for her."

Reflecting upon her runway debut, Lexi said: "I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun."